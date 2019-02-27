Dianne "Dee" Simmons Powell



November 6, 1947 ~ February 24, 2019



Biloxi



Dianne "Dee" Simmons Powell, age 71, passed away Sunday, February 24, in Biloxi after an extended illness. She was a 1965 graduate of Biloxi High School and co-owner of Stringer Auto Center in D'Iberville, Ms. She loved Nascar, Dale Earnhart, but most of all her family. Her sense of humor and infectious smile and laugh will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Sally Simmons Derouen and Carl Simmons.



She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Paul E. Powell; sons Joseph (Joyce) Powell and Aaron (Abby) Powell; precious grandchildren, Nicholas, Jude, Emma, Lexi and Kemper, who were extra special to her; sisters, Gail (Frank) Galle, Joy (AJ) Krohn; and brother Kent (Teresa) Simmons; her many nieces and nephews and a special niece Dawn (Bryan) Cox. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County.



An online register may be viewed, condolences, memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



"Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed, and very dear." Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 27, 2019