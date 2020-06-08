SMsgt. Dieter Hanns Radtke, USAF Retired
Biloxi
Age 88, passed away on June 6, 2020 in Biloxi. Private Interment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi served the family. Full obit available at www.riemannfamily.com
Biloxi
Age 88, passed away on June 6, 2020 in Biloxi. Private Interment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi served the family. Full obit available at www.riemannfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.