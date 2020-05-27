Dixie Lanair Johnson Alexander
1937 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Dixie Lanair Johnson Alexander, age 82, of Gulfport, passed away at home on May 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. James Carroll Johnson and Mrs. Thelma Louise Johnson; a sister, Georgey Carol Johnson; her son, Dr. James Jeffrey Alexander; and most recently, her husband of 62 years, Dr. Lewis Edward Alexander, Sr.
Dixie was born in Belzoni, MS and spent much of her youth there and in Monroe, LA. She graduated from Neville High School in Monroe and continued her education at the University of Southern Mississippi. At Southern Miss, she became active in Chi Omega Sorority, eventually serving as President. Dixie was elected as a campus beauty for two years at USM, and her internal and external beauty made an impact anyone who knew her. Additionally, at USM, Dixie met her husband of 62 years, Lewis Alexander. After she and Lewis moved to the MS Gulf Coast, she became active in the Gulfport Jr. Auxiliary and Chi Omega Alumni.
Dixie was an avid sports fan and fierce competitor in tennis and in golf and as a state ranked player in the USTA tennis program. She spent much of her time attending USM baseball games in Hattiesburg or watching them at home on the computer with Lewis and family. Dixie possessed a hunger to read and devoted time to the children's library in Long beach. The quintessential Southern lady, Dixie approached each person and situation with grace. This stoic and positive trait helped her excel as a teacher of Dale Carnegie classes. Dixie was the granddaughter of a Methodist minister and was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach for over 50 years.
Dixie was adored by her children and leaves behind Lewis Edward Alexander, Jr. (Phyllis), Lisa Alexander Shows (Jack), Lynne Louise Alexander, and Jill Alexander Kavanaugh (Dr. Joel); her grandchildren, Lewis Edward Alexander, III (Marie), Haley Brooke Alexander, Jeffrey Miles Alexander, Sarah Lanair Fowler, Sophie Margaret Shows King (Andrew), Jack Douglas Shows, Jr., Patricia Alexander Shows, and Quinn Alexander Kavanaugh; and her great-grandchildren, Wesley Shows and Rowan King.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 9 – 10:30 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach and a graveside service will be at 11 am in Long Beach City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, USM Dugout Club, or the USM Eagle Club, P.O. Box 15458, Hattiesburg, MS, 39404.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 27, 2020.