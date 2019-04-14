Dixie Ann Norman Boyd



1950 ~ 2019



Birmingham



Dixie Ann Norman Boyd, a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis, died Sunday the 7th of April at South Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Birmingham, Alabama.



Born June 14, 1950, Dixie spent her childhood at her family's ranch outside of Fort Worth, Texas, riding horses, collecting arrowheads, and painting with her grandmother. As a teenager, she moved to Laurel, Mississippi and continued her passion for science, art, and horseback riding, graduating from R.H. Watkins High School in 1968. She later received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Mississippi in 1972.



Whether she was painting the sets of her daughter's school plays, creating costumes for her children, making sugar stained-glass gingerbread cathedrals, or drawing architectural plans for a garden cottage, Dixie executed with precision and excellence. She pursued theology, enjoyed painting, and loved freely and fiercely. Dixie was an artist, community volunteer, and the perfect gift-giver. She will be missed and forever remembered by her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Allene and Bud Norman of Laurel, Mississippi; and her late brothers Jack and Gene Norman.



Dixie is survived by two children, Slone Boyd and Mary Alice Kline, her daughter's husband Adam and grandchildren Madeline and Ella, all of Birmingham, Alabama.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the DIAN Observational Study (https://dian.wustl.edu/donate/) or the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama (https://www.feedingal.org/) in memory of Dixie N. Boyd.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with funeral to follow on Wednesday April 17, 2019, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4600 Preserve Parkway in Hoover, Alabama. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 14, 2019