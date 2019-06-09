Ocean Springs



Dixie Ann Wieder Gautier left this earthly realm on Thursday, June 6. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her. Dixie Ann was born on Oct. 26, 1929 in Ocean Springs.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip Jacob and Mary Choyce Rouse Wieder; her brother Phil (Jackie) Wieder, her aunt, Nora Rouse; her former husband, Perry Gautier, and numerous other relatives and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Choyce May Cochran (Chris) and their family, grandchildren Cathleen (Shannon), Chad (Tatum), Corey (Amber); her great-grandchildren, Morgan,Ally,Lilly,Emery, Houston, and Charley May;her daughter Elizabeth Galloway (Hal) and their families', granddaughter Judy Lewis; great- grandson Adam Lewis (Carmen), Allen Lewis, Kendall (Randy) Tinson; great-great-grandchildren, Adriel, Azael & Abram Lewis, and Coleton and Bradley Tinson. Also, granddaughter, Savanna Galloway (Griffin); great-grandchildren, Dwight (PJ) Watkins, Chase (Anna) Galloway, and great-great-great grandchildren, Parker, Ella, & Mayia Lynn. She leaves behind many other beloved relatives and friends. Our hearts are comforted in the knowledge that Dixie is now free of all earthly infirmities and has been welcomed by her Savior Jesus Christ.



Dixie worked in several areas during her life, in the public schools, at OS Hospital, and others, but fulfilled her greatest calling in being a Mother. Dixie loved God, her family, St. Paul UMC, New Prospect Campmeeting and her hometown Ocean Springs. Her memories of years gone by brought joy to all with each re-telling. She was a member of PEO, Loyalty Sunday School, and Response Circle when her health allowed. She always had an encouraging smile or hug that could brighten even the darkest of days. She had a special love for children and a keen mind that embraced life on every level.



There will be a service to celebrate her memory and life at St. Paul UMC – Downtown, Ocean Springs on Monday, June 10. Visitation at the church begins at 11:00 with the service to follow at 12:00 noon.



Our family would like to thank River Chase Village for providing Dixie with a warm and loving care environment and Retha O'Bryant for being adopted into our family to love and care for Dixie in so many ways. Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019