|
|
Dixie Smith "Smitty" Horne Wood
July 4, 1956 - Nov 26, 2019
Water Valley, MS
Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford
Dixie Smith "Smitty" Horne Wood died on November 26, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Jacksonville, FL, on July 4, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Frederick Horne and Dixie Pauline Smith Horne. She grew up living in North Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Virginia and met many lifelong friends along the way. She was a proud graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She later earned a Master's Degree in Mathematics from The University of Mississippi and spent many years as a data analyst at several different colleges and universities.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas Smith Horne and Dixon Smith Horne.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Wood; and her son, Joseph Canaan of Water Valley; her sister Margaret (Meg) Smith Horne Yopp (Kerry) of Abbeville, MS; and her brother, James Smith Horne of North Wilkesboro, NC.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to () in Memphis.
Online condolences may be left on her Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 30, 2019