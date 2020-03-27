Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tutor Funeral Home, Inc.
822 Simpson Hwy 149
Magee, MS 39111
601-849-9995
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery
Mt. Olive, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doll Scoggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doll Ree Scoggins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doll Ree Scoggins Obituary
Doll Ree Scoggins

June 7, 1933 - March 19, 2020

Mt. Olive

Doll Ree Scoggins passed away on March 19, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was 86.

She was born on June 7, 1933, to Silas and Ora Ellen Berry Brown in Smith County, MS.

Mrs. Scoggins was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a true example of God's love in her family, marriage, community and beyond. She was humble, kind and lived life fully.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Max Harris Scoggins; daughter, Doris Faye Broussard (Ross); sister, Dorothy King; four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Cecil Harris Scoggins; daughter, Lisa Annette Scoggins; brothers, W.H. Brown, Leland Ray Brown, Silas "Hankie" Brown, Joe Dennis "Pete" Brown and Shelton Brown; sisters, Susan Brown and Doris Faye Brown.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Mt. Olive, MS. Interment will follow.

Tutor Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doll's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -