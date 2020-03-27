|
|
Doll Ree Scoggins
June 7, 1933 - March 19, 2020
Mt. Olive
Doll Ree Scoggins passed away on March 19, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was 86.
She was born on June 7, 1933, to Silas and Ora Ellen Berry Brown in Smith County, MS.
Mrs. Scoggins was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a true example of God's love in her family, marriage, community and beyond. She was humble, kind and lived life fully.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Max Harris Scoggins; daughter, Doris Faye Broussard (Ross); sister, Dorothy King; four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Cecil Harris Scoggins; daughter, Lisa Annette Scoggins; brothers, W.H. Brown, Leland Ray Brown, Silas "Hankie" Brown, Joe Dennis "Pete" Brown and Shelton Brown; sisters, Susan Brown and Doris Faye Brown.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Mt. Olive, MS. Interment will follow.
Tutor Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 27, 2020