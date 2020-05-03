Dolly Jo Shultz (nee Dickerson)



Baton Rouge



Beloved daughter of Joseph and Winona, Dolly passed away peacefully in her sleep at nine o'clock PM, April 27, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was predeceased by brother Joe Dickie Dickerson Rubesch, December 1973, husband Doyle Wayne Gandy, August 7, 1974, son Phillip Patrick Gandy, February 9, 1997, and Emerson "Bud" Shultz, husband, August 30, 2002.



Dolly leaves a living family legacy of love and care in her surviving five children, Carole Susan Griswold nee Gandy (Richmond), Melinda Lou Sowter nee Gandy (Kevin), Michael Wayne Gandy (Katie), Amy Colleen Gandy, Kelly Bryan Gandy (Debbie). Her nine grandchildren are Scott Griswold (Michelle), children Scott II, Gaylinde, and Mattison, Caroline Platz (Michael), children Dolly and William, Clinton Griswold, Gabriel Whyel (Angela), children Sophia and Genevieve, Natalie Gandy and Porter Gandy, Dorsey Willison (Jon), children Lincoln, Christian, Juliette, and Eva Lynne, and Kelly Gandy II and Asim Gandy.



Miss Dolly raised her children in New Orleans, LA before residing in Mississippi, first in Pass Christian and later a longtime resident of Ocean Springs. She was an enthusiastic congregant of the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs, serving faithfully as the volunteer coordinator for The Lord Is My Help for many years, she was active in her sorority PEO, co-founder of The Morning Glories, a birthday club, and a loving friend to many others.



In light of the current situation a memorial service in Ocean Springs will be scheduled in the near future.





