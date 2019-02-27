Dolores Cuevas Carderara



February 2, 1929--February 24, 2019



Waveland, MS



Dolores Cuevas Carderara, 90, of Waveland, MS passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.



She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS and was a long time resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.



Dolores was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clayton M. Cuevas; second husband, John Carderara and parents, Robert and Viola McArthur Carco.



She is survived by her son, Charles Cuevas and his wife Edie of Bay St. Louis, MS; two daughters, Pamela Cuevas Menish and her husband Glenn of Kenner, LA and Peggy Cuevas Mitchell and her husband Roger of Waveland, MS; sister, Pat Carco of Metairie, LA; seven grandchildren Greta Hogsett (Chris), Megan Menish-Flaig (Marshall), Roger Mitchell, II, Jessica Cuevas, Jennifer Cuevas, Matthew Menish (Erin) and Victoria Mitchell Penny (Shawn) and eight great-grandchildren.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Garden Park Hospital, Southern Care Hospice and Father Uko and Deacon Karl Koberger at St. Joseph Catholic Chuch in Gulfport.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Pass Christian, MS.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.