Dolores Necaise



1934 ~ 2019



Lizana Community



Dolores Necaise, age 84, of the Lizana Community, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.



Dolores was a life-long resident of Lizana. She was the owner and operator of Mother Mary's Florist Shop. She was a life-long member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Lizana.



She loved caring for and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Necaise, Sr.; her parents, Vida and Haven Lizana; and her daughter-in-law, Liz Necaise.



Survivors include her three sons, Donald Necaise, Jr., Ronnie Necaise (Amy) and Kenny Necaise (Denise); 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Muriel Schruff; and her brother, Charles Lizana (Donna).



Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Wolf River Cemetery. The online guestbook may be signed and memories maybe shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2019