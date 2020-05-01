Dolores Purchner Peralta
1927-2020
Pass Christian
Dolores Purchner Peralta, age 93, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Gulfport.
Dolores was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a retired City Clerk and Tax Collector for the City of Pass Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Peralta; parents, Richard and Esther Purchner; brothers, Richard Purchner and Robert Purchner.
She is survived by her son, Gene Peralta; daughters, Ellen Smith (Roger) and JoAnn Hubbard (David); sister, Catherine Young; grandchildren, Becky Smith, Michelle Thomas (Brent), Maggie Hubbard, and Jordan Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Reese, Jase, Leah, and Breck; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic a private family graveside will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, May 1, 2020.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach is serving the family.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannnfamily.com
