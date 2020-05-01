Dolores Peralta
1927 - 2020
Dolores Purchner Peralta

1927-2020

Pass Christian

Dolores Purchner Peralta, age 93, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Gulfport.

Dolores was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a retired City Clerk and Tax Collector for the City of Pass Christian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Peralta; parents, Richard and Esther Purchner; brothers, Richard Purchner and Robert Purchner.

She is survived by her son, Gene Peralta; daughters, Ellen Smith (Roger) and JoAnn Hubbard (David); sister, Catherine Young; grandchildren, Becky Smith, Michelle Thomas (Brent), Maggie Hubbard, and Jordan Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Reese, Jase, Leah, and Breck; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic a private family graveside will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, May 1, 2020.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach is serving the family.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannnfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
