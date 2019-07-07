The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
View Map
Dolores St. Martin


1926 - 2019
Dolores St. Martin Obituary
Dolores Cano St. Martin

1926 ~ 2019

Pass Christian

Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister, Dolores left us for her eternal home on July 3, 2019. She was born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Cano in Shreveport, LA on October 26, 1926.

At the time of her death she was living in Pass Christian, MS. and had previously lived in Shreveport, LA, Biloxi and Ocean Springs, MS. Dolores was a devout Catholic and very active at Sacred Heart Church in Shreveport. She was a loving and compassionate person always volunteering to assist others in need. A very intelligent and gifted person Dolores worked in many areas, a nurse and accountant by profession, she had also served as a secretary, florist, private detective, and restaurant owner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon St. Martin; son, Kerry St. Martin; her father, Frank Cano; mother, Lena Oneal Cano; three brothers, Bill, Dick, and Ellis; six sisters, Nina Zamazal, Frankie Wamble, Nell Stoner, Margaret Collins, Catherine Frasier, and Mary Grace Cano. She is survived by two daughters, Rita Strickland and Nancy Baldwin, an adopted daughter, Deedy St. Martin; two sisters, SR. Margaret Rose Cano and Gloria Cano; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 16 great great-grandchildren.

No words can express how much she will be missed.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport where friends may visit beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 7, 2019
