Rev. Dominic Dong Phan



1943-2019



Biloxi, MS



Rev. Dominic Dong Phan, age 75, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



Rev. Phan was born December 22, 1943 in Vietnam to the late Bop Van Phan and Quynh Thi Hoang. He was ordained in Manila in Philippines in 1970 by Pope Paul VI. He served in the South Vietnamese Army as a Captain and Chaplain. He left Vietnam in 1975 and first settled in Kansas City, MO from 1975-1984. He then moved to Biloxi in 1985 and was the Associate Pastor at St. John's Parish and then at St. Michael's Parish. He was incarnated in the Diocese of Biloxi in 2005. He was appointed Pastor of the Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church in Biloxi in 2005, until his retirement in 2008. He was a great brother and uncle and was very generous and loved his parish very much. He will be dearly missed.



Survivors include his sister, Hang Thi Phan of Lee's Summit, MO; brother, Dinh D. Phan of Leawood, KS' and 21 nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3rd, Tuesday, June 4th, Wednesday, June 5th, and Thursday, June 6th from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.



