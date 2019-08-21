|
|
Don Trussell Simpson
1940 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Don Trussell Simpson passed away on August 16, 2019, in Ocean Springs, MS at the age of 79. Don was born in Columbus, MS on May 18, 1940 to parents, Clara Powell Simpson and Raymond Simpson, who preceded him in death, along with his sister C.P. Winters; and his step daughter, Kristy Gregory King.
Don was a member of the Arlington Baptist Church in Pascagoula.
He is survived by his beloved wife Yvonne Yvette Simpson, who took care of him with love and tenderness through his illness; his sons, Christopher Simpson of Dawsonville, GA, and Matthew Simpson (Jennifer) of Tullahoma, TN; three grandchildren; his twin brother, John R. Simpson (Kathy) of Pascacoula, MS; sisters, Lou McQuary (Larry) of Myrtle, MS, Vera Gaines (Gary) of Crawford, MS; a step son, Robert Armstrong, Jr. (Ann) of Escatawpa, MS; step daughters, Kim Heidel of Biloxi MS, and Katherine Doescher Chaput of Dallas, TX; ten step grandchildren;numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Don graduated from Houston, MS High School in 1958 as Valedictorian while achieving honors in all sports and service organizations. He attended Miss State University where in 1962 he became the first student to graduate with a B.S. degree in Nuclear Engineering, then achieved a M.S. in 1966. In 1979 - 1982, Don taught at Miss State as Asst. Professor of Nuclear Engineering. He had a total of 45 years experience in the Commercial Department of Defense and Academic Nuclear Power Industry. He worked at Ingall's Shipbuilding from 1969 until 1979 as manager of Radiological Engineering and later director of Nuclear Quality Assurance.
At Don's request, there will be no formal service offered at this time. At a future date, there will be a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for family and friends. Visit www.riemannfamily.com for updated information on date and time.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, at Washington Ave.in West Jackson County is proudly serving the Simpson Family. Share memories, condolences and photos at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019