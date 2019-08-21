Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Simpson


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Simpson Obituary
Don Trussell Simpson

1940 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Don Trussell Simpson passed away on August 16, 2019, in Ocean Springs, MS at the age of 79. Don was born in Columbus, MS on May 18, 1940 to parents, Clara Powell Simpson and Raymond Simpson, who preceded him in death, along with his sister C.P. Winters; and his step daughter, Kristy Gregory King.

Don was a member of the Arlington Baptist Church in Pascagoula.

He is survived by his beloved wife Yvonne Yvette Simpson, who took care of him with love and tenderness through his illness; his sons, Christopher Simpson of Dawsonville, GA, and Matthew Simpson (Jennifer) of Tullahoma, TN; three grandchildren; his twin brother, John R. Simpson (Kathy) of Pascacoula, MS; sisters, Lou McQuary (Larry) of Myrtle, MS, Vera Gaines (Gary) of Crawford, MS; a step son, Robert Armstrong, Jr. (Ann) of Escatawpa, MS; step daughters, Kim Heidel of Biloxi MS, and Katherine Doescher Chaput of Dallas, TX; ten step grandchildren;numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Don graduated from Houston, MS High School in 1958 as Valedictorian while achieving honors in all sports and service organizations. He attended Miss State University where in 1962 he became the first student to graduate with a B.S. degree in Nuclear Engineering, then achieved a M.S. in 1966. In 1979 - 1982, Don taught at Miss State as Asst. Professor of Nuclear Engineering. He had a total of 45 years experience in the Commercial Department of Defense and Academic Nuclear Power Industry. He worked at Ingall's Shipbuilding from 1969 until 1979 as manager of Radiological Engineering and later director of Nuclear Quality Assurance.

At Don's request, there will be no formal service offered at this time. At a future date, there will be a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for family and friends. Visit www.riemannfamily.com for updated information on date and time.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, at Washington Ave.in West Jackson County is proudly serving the Simpson Family. Share memories, condolences and photos at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now