Donald D. "Coop" Cooper
November 26, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Donald D. "Coop" Cooper, age 76, of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Gulfport.
Mr. Cooper was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi. He was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran and a retired driver for the Biloxi Fire Department. Mr. Cooper was a commercial shrimper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Spalding and Katie Cooper; and his brother, Jimmy Cooper.
Mr. Cooper's survivors include his daughters, Kathy Broussard and Niecy (Darryl) Dukes; his sister, Ethel Mae Broussard; his brother, Leonard Cooper; his grandchildren, Keith, Amy, Buddy and Cody; his step-grandchildren, Sharon, Jackie and Darryl; and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
