Donald D. "Coop" Cooper
November 26, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Donald D. "Coop" Cooper, age 76, of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Gulfport.
Mr. Cooper was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi. He was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran and a retired driver for the Biloxi Fire Department. Mr. Cooper was a commercial shrimper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Spalding and Katie Cooper; and his brother, Jimmy Cooper.
Mr. Cooper's survivors include his daughters, Kathy Broussard and Niecy (Darryl) Dukes; his sister, Ethel Mae Broussard; his brother, Leonard Cooper; his grandchildren, Keith, Amy, Buddy and Cody; his step-grandchildren, Sharon, Jackie and Darryl; and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com




Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
11:00 AM
NOV
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
