Donald Eugene Daugherty



Ocean Springs



Donald Eugene Daugherty, 71, passed away on April 26, 2019.



Mr. Daugherty is preceded in death by his father, Homer Eugene Daugherty; his mother, Daisy Daugherty; and daughter, Tara Dawn Daugherty.



Donald is survived by his children, Patrick Daugherty (Candy); Lana Duvall (Dwayne); and Marshall Daugherty; stepchildren, Samantha Emerson (Brad), Tillie McCoy (Mike), and Mandy Daugherty; grandchildren, Emily and Jason Daugherty, Macye and Eli Emerson, MaKayla McMillan, Mike and Tyler McCoy, and Jackson and Lilah Daugherty.



Mr. Daugherty was a graduate of Biloxi High School. He also served Active Duty in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969; rank SP-5. During his service he received medals for National and Vietnam Service, as well as a Vietnam Campaign Medal. Donald was employed with the MS Gulf Coast Community College, Jackson County Campus, for 22 years.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Don was a kind and selfless man. He spent his life helping others and made a positive impact on all he met. He will be missed my many.



Visitation will be held at Southern MS Funeral Services on Friday, May 3, 2019. Family will be welcome from 10am-11am. The family will then receive friends from 11am-1:00pm. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm in Biloxi National Cemetery.



Southern MS Funeral Services is proud to serve the Daugherty Family. Published in The Sun Herald on May 2, 2019