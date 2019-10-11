|
Donald James Morris
Sept.8,1962 - Sept. 23, 2019
Biloxi
Don was born in Biloxi and resided. In Bradfordwoods, PA near Pittsburgh.
Don was preceded in death by His parents Lee C. Morris Jr. and Elsy Songy Morris of Biloxi.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl A Morris, his son Jared James Morris of
Bradfordwoods, PA. His siblings: Chuck Morris of Virginia Beach , VA, Neil Morris (Debbie) of Biloxi, MS, Lanell Carroll (Drew) of Birmingham, AL,Paula Karonika (Marion) of Houston ,TX, And Marjorie Parker (Carl) of Saucier,
Don was a passionate golfer and Saints fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and grilling pool-side. Don was a member of Northway Christian Community Church in Wexford, PA.
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019