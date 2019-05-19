Services Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 1726 15th Street Gulfport , MS 39501 228-865-0090 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 1726 15th Street Gulfport , MS 39501 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM Grace Memorial Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Grace Memorial Baptist Church Gulfport , MS View Map Resources More Obituaries for Donald McCormick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald McCormick

Donald Linn McCormick was born on August 27, 1932 to Esker and Goldie McCormick in Holden, MO. The McCormick family later relocated to Willow Spring, MO where they ran a large dairy farm. Don graduated from Tipton Public High School in the spring of 1951.



On April 24, 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Don completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base (AFB) and subsequently was assigned to Keesler AFB. Working as a lifeguard at the base swimming pool was just one of the myriad tasks to which this young man from the "Show Me" state was assigned. He also held various positions in transportation from teaching others how to drive the vast array of vehicles upon which others depended to serving as the personal driver to many VIP's. This list included the likes of the ATC Commanding General, Lt. General Harper, the comedian, Mr. Bob Hope, as well as various dignitaries from foreign countries. During his years of service to his country, Don McCormick was also stationed at Sealand Royal AFB in England, Hamilton AFB & Castle AFB in California, Goose Bay AFB in Labrador, Hancock Field, NY, Don Muang AFB in Bangkok, Thailand and a total of 11 years at Keesler AFB, MS. By the time he retired from the United States Air Force in 1971, Don had achieved the rank of Master Sergeant and received a number of commendations and awards.



Following his years of military service, Don McCormick was hired by the Keesler Federal Credit Union where he served for 23 years as the Vice-president of Branches. He was an active member of KFCU's building committee and served as the project manager of construction and renovation of all credit union offices. He retired from KFCU January 31, 1995 and was named to the Board of Directors the next day. Mr. McCormick's service to KFCU included 18 total years on the Board of Directors and 5 years on the credit union's credit committee. He dedicated a total of 46 years in service to KFCU. During that tenure, he was actively involved in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of Credit Unions, the Mississippi Credit Union System, and the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions. It is little wonder that Don McCormick was named to the Mississippi Credit Union Hall of Fame in 2004.



Don McCormick's life, however, was not all about work. As anyone who knew him could tell you, family was very important to him. On August 2, 1952 he married Lucille Ellzey of Gulfport, MS. Don and Lucille shared 66 years together as husband and wife. The young couple had decided to make the Gulfport area their permanent home by the time they purchased a house in 1959. There they raised their three children, Gary, Alan, & Debbie. Additionally, they have two grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



It may have been his interest in his family's future that served as the catalyst for Don McCormick's unwavering commitment to public service in the community. Over the years, he was ordained a deacon at Broadmoor Baptist church where he also served as the music director for two years. Later, he was also the music director at Northward Baptist Church for two years. At the time of his passing he was a member of the Grace Memorial Baptist Church. As a father, Don McCormick was involved in numerous activities with his children's schools. He served as the football and baseball coach at Pass Road Elementary School and coached one of the Gulfport city's Pony League baseball teams. Don McCormick was also a member of a number of civic organizations over the years. These included the American Legion, Edgewater Park Kiwanis Club, Keesler AFB Kiwanis Club, Edgewater Mall Merchants Association Board of Directors, United Way, Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Crime Prevention Task Force, Coast Centurions, Coast Chamber Military Affairs Committee, Gulfport Military Affairs Committee, Salute to the Military Committee, Harrison County Tourism Military Reunion Committee, and Gulf Coast Crime Commission to name a few. He also volunteered at the Gulfport Policing Center and with Community Watch.



Don McCormick passed away May 16, 2019 at the Canon Hospice Center in Gulfport, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents Esker Moses and Beulah Goldie McCormick, a brother, Vernon McCormick, and a sister, Helen Moorehouse.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lucille Ellzey McCormick, three sisters, Doris Delane of Arnold, MO, Sue Scheer of Arnold, MO, and Donna Wheat (Lloyd) of Searcy, AR, three children Gary McCormick (Gwen) of Searcy, AR, Alan McCormick (Angela) of Gulfport, MS, and Debbie McCormick Allred (Cliff) of Mobile, AL as well as two grandchildren Amy McCormick Kemmer (James) of Marvel, AR, Amber McCormick Gray (Britt) of Bebee, AR and six great grandchildren, Abigail, Avery, Audrey, Jack, Owen, and Luke.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or Canon Hospice 1520 Broad Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501.



Visitation will be Monday evening May 20, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport. The funeral services will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Grace Memorial Baptist Church, Gulfport at 1:00 p.m. where friends may visit beginning at noon. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors by the United States Air Force.