Donald Plowman
1937 - 2020
Donald Verdell Plowman

Sunday January 17, 1937 - Tuesday August 18, 2020



Biloxi, MS

Donald V. Plowman born January 17, 1937 in Weatherford, TX, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from a long battle with dementia in Biloxi.

Donald was a lifelong resident of Biloxi. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 22 and a half years in the fields of Photography and Electronics. He was faithful and very active in church up to the last few years of his life as a Sunday School teacher and Children's Bible Drill Leader. He was a Scout Troop Leader when his children were of age. His hobbies were Amateur Radio Operator (WA5FDP), print-press work, computers/electronics, woodworking, and tinkering on anything and everything. He was known by the community, churches, schools, and family during the Christmas season as "Santa", and an excellent one at that.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Mary Plowman; and his brothers, L.E. Plowman Jr., J.V. Plowman, and Rea Plowman.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Louise Plowman; his brother, Charlie Plowman; and sister, Joyce Collup; children, LaWanna (Rickey) Cissom, Elton (Lina) Plowman, Donna (Gary) Thone; grandchildren, Jennifer (Clint) Holland, Katherine (Kevin) Mitchell, Jason (Jessica) Thone, Geoffery (Allison) Cissom, Melissa (James) Reynolds, Tiffany (Lee) Wiseman, Rachel (Dylan Devenny) Thone, Ryan Plowman, Andrew (Mandi Scruggs) Thone; great-grandchildren, Austin Cissom, Christopher Holland, Jazzlyn Wilson, Matthew Holland, Braxton Cissom, Benjamin Mitchell, Ellie Nickens, Elijah Thone, Kaleigh Simbeck, Aidan Cissom , Irisa Thone, Jay Reynolds, and Millie Kate Reynolds.

We would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff and caretakers at Brookdale Biloxi and Southern Care Hospice for the extraordinary efforts and care received during his declining days.

Due to the circumstances of our nation, we will be having a private Funeral Service. Service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Pass Road in Biloxi on Monday, August 24, 2020. Interment will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

"By the grace of God I am what I am", 1 Cor. 15:10. Donald's stance on life was, "that he was no longer walking aimlessly, but now I walked with Jesus by my side. I had a purpose."



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Service
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
Funeral services provided by
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
