Mr. Donald Kirk Sykes
1972-2020
Biloxi, MS
Mr. Donald Kirk Sykes, age 48, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Mr. Sykes was born on July 10, 1972 in Raleigh, MS. He was a 1990 graduate of Raleigh High School, a graduate Jones County Junior College and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. He was the owner of Fitness 1 On 1. He enjoyed golf, fitness, Ole Miss football, and loved spending time with his family.
Mr. Sykes is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Michelle Sykes.
Survivors include his loving wife, Leigh Sykes; children, Kaitlyn, Addison and Jessie Claire Sykes; parents, W.L. and Evelyn Sykes; nieces, Haley Sykes, Hannah Fortenberry and Angelina Mantooth; siblings, Dub Sykes and sister-in-law, Jennifer Reed; and family dog, Gus Gus.
Funeral service will be held at Woolmarket Baptist Church on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Friends are invited to visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, 18959 Hwy 35, Raleigh, MS 39116. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM