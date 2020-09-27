Donald Sykes

We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
September 25, 2020
A kind and strong neighbor whose smile, gentle humor (and presence on the Golf Course and throughout our community) will be greatly missed by all in these trying times.
Matt and Gloria Lyons
Friend
September 24, 2020
Don's whole life was about making other's stronger, better and healthier. He was more than just a trainer and in most cases a better counselor. You could always go to him for help. He always had a smile on his face and I will always remember him. My prayers go out to his family and friends.
David McKenna
Friend
September 23, 2020
I am so sad to hear about Don's passing. I met him many years ago at Planet Fitness and he always talked so much about his beautiful wife and daughters and never hesitated to pull out a picture of them to show me! He helped so many people with their health journey and boy was he passionate about it! The world is a sadder place without Don in it Bobbi Harbrecht
Bobbi Harbrecht
September 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.