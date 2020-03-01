|
Donald R. Wambolt
1930-2020
Long Beach
Donald R. Wambolt, of Long Beach, MS, age 89 (Born 3/11/1930), passed away on 2/23/2020 in Biloxi, Mississippi.
He joined the Air Force during the Korean War, was a Vietnam War veteran & received many medals of commendation. One of his greatest honors was being asked to be the presidents' personal Audio Visual Technician in the White House & on Air Force One.
He met his wife, Mary Patricia Morton of Bassfield, MS in 1955 at the White Cap restaurant in Gulfport harbor. They married in Nov., 1956; married 45 years.
He worked at WLOX & Bubba Oustalet Ford, graduated from MGCCC & became a broker as Don Wambolt Realty.
Member: , American Legion, & Friends of the Library. Initial Organizer: Volunteer Community Action Committee; city of Long Beach. Neighborhood watch captain; the longest standing captain in the city. He posted home-made bird houses & approved "Slow Down, Children" signs throughout Long Beach. Even at 88, he was picking up & delivering sand bags to neighbors for storm help.
Preceded in death by his parents, Olive Lavine (Hudson) Wambolt & Robert L. Wambolt who came to America from Halifax & Dartmouth, Novia Scotia. His wife, Mary Patricia (Morton) Wambolt of Bassfield, MS was the sister of Carolyn (Morton) LaRosa, wife of the late Frank LaRosa. Don was preceded in death by three brothers & three sisters of MA.
Don is survived by his three children, Donna S. Wambolt Lyons Mavis, Robert F. Wambolt & Charles B. Wambolt. Don also has eight grandchildren & nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 1726 15th Street, Gulfport, MS; Sunday, March 8, 2020. 12:30 Family, 1:00 Open visitation & 2:00 service; the American Flag & urn will be presented to his oldest son, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, Don requested donations be made to Fatherless & Widows, 207 Klondyke Rd. (P.O. Box 77) Long Beach, MS 39560 (228) 234-4567. Website: www.fatherlessandwidows.org
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2020