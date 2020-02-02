Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donn Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donn Emerson Bowers


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donn Emerson Bowers Obituary
Donn Emerson Bowers, MD

Houston, TX

Donn Emerson Bowers, MD, 85, passed away of natural causes on January 23, 2020 in Houston, TX. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Sue Burkhalter; his children Christopher, Todd (Jennifer), Emily, Sarah (Susan) Luna, and Madeline; and his brother Bill (Louise). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, four nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his daughter Gretchen.

See more at: https://www.forevermissed.com/donn-emerson-bowers/about

Donations can be made to the Friends of the St. Croix, USVI National Parks in his name: https://stxparkfriends.org/donate/
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -