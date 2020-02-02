|
|
Donn Emerson Bowers, MD
Houston, TX
Donn Emerson Bowers, MD, 85, passed away of natural causes on January 23, 2020 in Houston, TX. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Sue Burkhalter; his children Christopher, Todd (Jennifer), Emily, Sarah (Susan) Luna, and Madeline; and his brother Bill (Louise). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, four nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his daughter Gretchen.
See more at: https://www.forevermissed.com/donn-emerson-bowers/about
Donations can be made to the Friends of the St. Croix, USVI National Parks in his name: https://stxparkfriends.org/donate/
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 2, 2020