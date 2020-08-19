Donna C. Starnes
July 28, 1933-August 15, 2020
Sarasota, FL
Donna C. Starnes, 87, of Sarasota, FL, passed away August 15, 2020 at Aravilla Sarasota. She was born in Gulfport, Mississippi on July 28, 1933 to Thomas and Dorothy Chenoweth and had been a resident of Florida since 1961.
She graduated from Florida Southern College, magna cum laude, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society. She taught English and Humanities and was chairman of the Language Arts Department at DeSoto High School in Arcadia, FL. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma, an education honor society, and participated in many church, civic and social activities. She married Bob J Starnes in 1971 and they moved to the Sarasota area in 1983. They were residents of Osprey, FL and Murphy, North Carolina and attended Trinity Methodist Church in Sarasota and Sharp Memorial Methodist Church in Young Harris, GA.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Bob J Starnes and their children, John A. (Debbie) Latimer of Sebring, FL, Lisa (Rick) Scott of Havana, FL, Patricia (Justin) Boyd of Arcadia, FL, Mike (Mary Anne) Starnes of Starke, FL, Steve Starnes of Hillard, FL, Jack (Shelley) Starnes of Port St Lucie, FL, Caroline Flourissant of Largo, FL, Jenny Turner of Arcadia, FL and Suzy Harrison of Punta Gorda, FL. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth (Larry) Kendrick of Gulfport, MS, a brother, Thomas (Betty) Chenoweth of Akron, Alabama and a sister-in-law, Judy Starnes of Columbia, SC. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John A. Latimer, Jr.
A private Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Joshua Creek Cemetery in Arcadia, FL. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, PO Box 6299, Deltona, Florida 32728-6299 or the DeSoto County Educational Foundation, Inc. at PO Box 1903, Arcadia, FL 34265 or online at desotoeducationalfoundation.com
and choose the "make a donation" button at the bottom of the page. Indicate that your donation is in memoriam of Donna Starnes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Home, Arcadia, FL. Please visit her online tribute on the funeral home's website.