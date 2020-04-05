|
|
Donna Laura Hood Copeland
1928 - 2020
Gulfport
Donna Laura Hood Copeland, age 91, our beloved Mother, passed away on April 2, 2020.
Donna was born on September 7, 1928. She was a homemaker who cared for her family lovingly. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and having family near.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Copeland; and her parents, five siblings, grandson and two sons-in-law.
She is survived by her children, Beverly Sanderford (Nick), Darrell Copeland (Phyllis), Cheryl McMahan (Paul), and Lori Wunstel; four Grandchildren; six Great Grandchildren.
A private service celebrating Mrs. Copeland's life was held. Interment next to her husband at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gulfport Care Center for their care.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, served the family, and memories and photographs may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020