Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Copeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Copeland


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Copeland Obituary
Donna Laura Hood Copeland

1928 - 2020

Gulfport

Donna Laura Hood Copeland, age 91, our beloved Mother, passed away on April 2, 2020.

Donna was born on September 7, 1928. She was a homemaker who cared for her family lovingly. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and having family near.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Copeland; and her parents, five siblings, grandson and two sons-in-law.

She is survived by her children, Beverly Sanderford (Nick), Darrell Copeland (Phyllis), Cheryl McMahan (Paul), and Lori Wunstel; four Grandchildren; six Great Grandchildren.

A private service celebrating Mrs. Copeland's life was held. Interment next to her husband at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gulfport Care Center for their care.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, served the family, and memories and photographs may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -