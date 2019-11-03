Home

Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Donna Dunn


1959 - 2019
Donna Dunn Obituary
Donna L. Dunn

Somersville, CT

Donna L. Dunn, 60, of Somersville, CT, beloved wife of Robert W. Dunn passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born June 30, 1959 in New Orleans, LA daughter of the late Ronald Lavigne, USAF retired and Carole (Ralston) Lavigne. Donna enjoyed spending her time working on her family's genealogy. Besides her husband Robert, she is survived by her children, Richard White and his wife May of Saucier, MS, Michael White of Easton, TN, Traci McEachern of Pinellas Park, FL, David White of Somersville, CT, Ashley McEachern of Pinellas Park, FL; her grandchildren, Angelina, Teagan, and Mayzi; two brothers and two sisters. She was predeceased by a brother. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
