Donna Hamilton Pope
1953-2020
Pascagoula
Donna Hamilton Pope passed away August 23, 2020 after a brief illness.
Donna was born January 22, 1953 to Leroy and Lavern Hamilton in Carthage, MS. Donna married her soulmate on October 6, 1979, Rayford Pope. He describes her as his heartbeat, and on the day she passed, two hearts stopped.
Donna was a talented musician. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and extend her creative talents wherever she was needed. She was known for her compassion and wisdom, and dedication to her family and friends. She was an active member of Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast, Biloxi, MS.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Hamilton and survived by; her husband of 40 years, Kenneth Rayford Pope Jr. of Pascagoula, MS; her mother, Lavern Hamilton of Escatawpa, MS; daughters, Tanya Burgess and her husband Jacob of D'Iberville, MS and Rachelle Franklin and her husband David of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Caleb , Kylan and Caibree Burgess, Mickayla Shepherd (Justin), Kenneth, Wesley, Nathaniel and Andrew Franklin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast, Biloxi, MS, from 11 – 1 pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will conclude at Serene Memorial Gardens in Escatawpa.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com
. The Service will be Live Streamed from https://m.facebook.com/pgcbiloxi
The Covid -19 rules will apply and facemask and social distancing required.