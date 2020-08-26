1/1
Donna Hamilton Pope
1953 - 2020
Donna Hamilton Pope

1953-2020

Pascagoula

Donna Hamilton Pope passed away August 23, 2020 after a brief illness.

Donna was born January 22, 1953 to Leroy and Lavern Hamilton in Carthage, MS. Donna married her soulmate on October 6, 1979, Rayford Pope. He describes her as his heartbeat, and on the day she passed, two hearts stopped.

Donna was a talented musician. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and extend her creative talents wherever she was needed. She was known for her compassion and wisdom, and dedication to her family and friends. She was an active member of Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast, Biloxi, MS.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Hamilton and survived by; her husband of 40 years, Kenneth Rayford Pope Jr. of Pascagoula, MS; her mother, Lavern Hamilton of Escatawpa, MS; daughters, Tanya Burgess and her husband Jacob of D'Iberville, MS and Rachelle Franklin and her husband David of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Caleb , Kylan and Caibree Burgess, Mickayla Shepherd (Justin), Kenneth, Wesley, Nathaniel and Andrew Franklin; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast, Biloxi, MS, from 11 – 1 pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will conclude at Serene Memorial Gardens in Escatawpa.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com. The Service will be Live Streamed from https://m.facebook.com/pgcbiloxi The Covid -19 rules will apply and facemask and social distancing required.



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
