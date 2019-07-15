Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
Donna Kohn


1948 - 2019
Donna Arlene Kohn
Donna Arlene Kohn

1948 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Donna Arlene Kohn, age 70, of Biloxi, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

She taught school in the Los Angeles area where she retired after 30 years. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kohn; and her parents, Dean Arnold and Helen Jenner Gaby.

She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Gaby and Marjorie Bond; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Torrington, Bert Wolfe, Mariah Cox, Elizabeth Paschich, Jennefer Graves; great nieces and nephews, Amberly Hennig, Andrew Wolfe, Santiago Moreno, Lola Morena, Burklee Cox, and Maggie Cox.

Interment will be in Rose Hills Cemetery in California.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on July 15, 2019
