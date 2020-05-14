Donna Leigh Pounders
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Leigh Pounders

Nov. 9, 1967-May 12, 2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Donna Leigh Pounders, 52, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on May 12, 2020.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Pounders; her granddaughter, Nora Hofer; her grandparents, Doug Johnie Breland and Horace and Johnnie Breazeale.

She is survived by her daughters, Tera Hofer (Dustin) and Madeline Pounders both of Sumrall, MS; her mother, Judy Breazeale of Ocean Springs, MS; her father, Ray Breazeale of Ocean Springs, MS; her brothers, Chris Breazeale (Lea) of Sacramento, CA and Derrick Bilbo (Gwen) of Long Beach, MS; her grandson, Hayes Hofer and her niece, Amelia Breazeale.

Donna was many things during her life; a a teacher, a shopkeeper, and an artist. But her most loved position was "MiM" to Nora and Hayes. She was devoted to both of them and spent many, many hours watching over them.

Donna collected pets and never let a stray go hungry or without a home. No matter how many she had, she could always love one more.

Donna had a kind soul; never said a bad word about anyone. She had a "live and let live" attitude and cared for all people. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Although our hearts are broken and Donna will be missed, we know that she is now truly happy in heaven with Neal, her Nora, and her Grandma Johnie.

A memorial celebrating Donna's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved