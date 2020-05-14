Donna Leigh Pounders



Nov. 9, 1967-May 12, 2020



Ocean Springs, MS



Donna Leigh Pounders, 52, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on May 12, 2020.



Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Pounders; her granddaughter, Nora Hofer; her grandparents, Doug Johnie Breland and Horace and Johnnie Breazeale.



She is survived by her daughters, Tera Hofer (Dustin) and Madeline Pounders both of Sumrall, MS; her mother, Judy Breazeale of Ocean Springs, MS; her father, Ray Breazeale of Ocean Springs, MS; her brothers, Chris Breazeale (Lea) of Sacramento, CA and Derrick Bilbo (Gwen) of Long Beach, MS; her grandson, Hayes Hofer and her niece, Amelia Breazeale.



Donna was many things during her life; a a teacher, a shopkeeper, and an artist. But her most loved position was "MiM" to Nora and Hayes. She was devoted to both of them and spent many, many hours watching over them.



Donna collected pets and never let a stray go hungry or without a home. No matter how many she had, she could always love one more.



Donna had a kind soul; never said a bad word about anyone. She had a "live and let live" attitude and cared for all people. She was loved by everyone who knew her.



Although our hearts are broken and Donna will be missed, we know that she is now truly happy in heaven with Neal, her Nora, and her Grandma Johnie.



A memorial celebrating Donna's life will be scheduled at a later date.



Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





