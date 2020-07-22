1/1
Donna Ruth Chandler
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Ruth Chandler

May 21, 1931 - July 20, 2020

Pascagoula, MS

Donna Ruth Chandler, 89, died peacefully on July 20th at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Donna was born on May 21, 1931, in Lancaster County, Nebraska. She was raised on a farm in Nebraska and at the age of 7, her family relocated to Richmond, California. Donna graduated from Richmond High School in 1948 and began working for State Farm Insurance Company in San Francisco. She later worked as a secretary for the California Highway Patrol in Berkeley, CA.

Donna met her life-long partner, Milton Chandler, on a sidewalk in Willows, CA, where the two were introduced by her high school friend, Eleanor Gundrie. They later attended dances regularly in Paradise, California. Donna and Milton married in 1951 and Milton began working at the Standard Oil Refinery in Richmond shortly after that. The couple had two children while living in Richmond. They later bought their first home in Pinole, CA and had two more children while living there. In 1962, Donna and Milton relocated to Pascagoula, Mississippi, where Milton was transferred to help build and later operate the Chevron Oil Refinery. They had two more children while residing in Pascagoula.

A devout Catholic, Donna was a very active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and president of the Altar Society for several years. She was also a long-time member of the 20th Century Club. In addition to her limitless patience, she has always been defined by her strong faith and has witnessed to others by her many acts of kindness.

Donna Chandler leaves a great legacy which is best described as "unconditional love". Her goal in life was not necessarily a successful career or abundant wealth, but rather a lifelong dedication to God and family. Donna was extremely proud of her six children and spent most of her life encouraging and being a cheerleader for them. She was also thoroughly proud of her 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. All of her grandchildren testified that "Grandma always made them feel loved and accepted".

Proverbs 31:25-28 best describes Donna Chandler "Strength and dignity are her clothing and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness".

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Alberta Harless, brothers, Bernard and Bobby Harless, and her husband of 65 years, Milton Chandler.

She is survived by her children, Garry Chandler, Linda (Alan) Kaplan, Danny (Melanie) Chandler, Mary (Julius) Huhn, Jane (Davis)Hickson, Carol (Joe) Blackwell; grandchildren, Joey (Jen) Connell, Lee (Anna) Tarver, Maris Kaplan, Erin Chandler, Nick Kaplan, Colton Hickson, Donna (Jacob) Jones, Hannah Chandler, Emilia Blackwell, Milton Hickson, Laura Hickson, Amanda Blackwell, Ariel Chandler, Paul Blackwell, and four great grandchildren: Ab Tarver, Peyton Connell, Parker Connell, and baby Alice.

Due to the current circumstances, there will be a private funeral at Sacred Heart Church with interment at Machpelah Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Resurrection Catholic School General Fund, 520 Watts Ave, Pascagoula, MS. 39567

Those who desire may send condolences to the family at www.obryantokeefe.com. Arrangements are under the direction of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home of Pascagoula.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Very saddened for y'alls' loss.
Alec Butler
Friend
July 22, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved