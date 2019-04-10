Home

POWERED BY

Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
MARSHALL LIFE CENTER
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Donnette Morris


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donnette Morris Obituary
Donnette Lavon Morris

3/31/1954 - 3/2/2019

Baltimorre, Maryland

Mrs. Donnette Lavon Morris, of Baltimore, MD was born in Biloxi, MS, she attended Nichols High School and received a Master's Degree in Human Services. She was employed as a Drug Counselor for the ECO Treatment Center, YMCA Program Director for the Housing to Homeless Program, HERO, HIV AIDs Coordinator, Program Coordinator for the John Hopkins HIV AIDs Program and Educator for the Cherry Hill Subdivision Women's HIV AIDs Outreach Program. Mrs. Morris also played a pivotal role in the Narcotics Anonymous support group and sponsored numerous individuals. Donnette Morris passed away, Wednesday, March 22, 2019 in Baltimore at the age of 64.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Morris, grandfather, William Joseph Cousins and grandmother, Ethel Mae Cousins.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband: Jimmy Morris of Baltimore, MD; son: Gerard Enrico Morris of Baltimore; mother: Jean Pecolia Grace of Biloxi; sisters: Caroyl Lane (Kenneth) Berry, Jr. of Savannah, GA, Cynthia Rejeanna Grace Charlene Ann Grace both of Biloxi; brothers: James Lee Grace, Velasquez "Tony" Antonio Grace, Yul Davon Grace and Derrick Ricardo Booker all of Biloxi; grandson: Raheem Gerard Morris of Baltimore and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services will be 11 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at MARSHALL LIFE CENTER in Biloxi. MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
