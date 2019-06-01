Dorce Lafayette Seals



April 28, 1925 - April 26, 2019



Gulfport



Dorce Lafayette Seals, age 93, died April 26th 2019 in Centerville, OH. Dorce was born in Wilson, OK to the proud parents of Oma Idell nee Laird Seals and Benjamin Lafayette Seals on April 28, 1925. He was one of thirteen children, six brothers and six sisters. Dorce was a World War II D-Day Veteran serving in the US Army. His rank was Private First Class. He landed in the second wave on Omaha Beach in the Dog White sector of the Allied Invasion of German occupied France in (Operation Overload) the Normandy Invasion on June 6, 1944. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge which was the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front in WWII. He fought in the Battle of Remagen securing the Ludendoff Bridge one of the last bridges standing over the Rhine which likely shortened World War II in Europe. Dorce is survived by three children Patricia Seals, Naoma D'Angelo, and David Seals. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Danny Carter, Andrea Huff, Anthony D'Angelo, Troy Seals, Jenifer Holton, Benjamin Seals, Micah Seals, and Franchesca Seals. Also his thirteen great grandchildren, Alexxa Carter, Haliegh Beene, Andrew Crane, Allie Seals, Nathaniel D'Angelo, Anthony Holton, Danial Zoner, Caleb Seals, Logan D'Angelo, Gabriel Seals, Jayden Johnson, Emily Holton, and Gabriella D'Angelo. Dorce is preceded by his wife Lucy Teresa nee Perri Seals and his son James Seals. He will be layed to rest on June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Biloxi VA cemetery. Published in The Sun Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary