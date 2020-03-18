|
Dori Cooper Favre
Bay St. Louis, MS
Peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020, Dori Cooper Favre passed away from this earthly life to her heavenly father's house.
Dori was born on August 7, 1963 in Decatur, GA and was raised in Slidell, LA. She graduated from Salmen High School in Slidell, LA then went to college at South Eastern in Hammond, LA. She then went onto furthering her education with Continental American and Eagle Airlines. She successfully opened her own travel agency in Baton Rouge, LA. She resided in Waveland, MS for 20 years. She very much enjoyed life to the fullest, has never met a stranger and her favorite hobby was being at the Silver Slipper with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Hugo Favre, Jr.; parents, Harvey and Rose Cooper, Jr.; three sisters, Gina, Kim and Sherri; five brothers, Harvey, Garry, Barry, Kent and Brent; step-children, Bo, Jarred and Starrlyn Favre. She is the God Mother to Kristin Thornburgh (Mims, FL). Also survived by Ben Ben, Robo and Kel Bel. She loved her loving fur babies, Anna and LeRoy.
A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
Please share your memories of Dori at https://shar.es/aHgghA.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 18, 2020