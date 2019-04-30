|
|
Doris Alexander Allen
1933 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Doris Alexander Allen, age 86, of Gulfport, passed away on April 27, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Allen; her parents, Salvador "Savy" and Mildred Alexander; a son-in-law, Danny Tracy; a daughter-in-law, Gwen Ladnier; and her siblings, Roger Alexander and Barbara Alexander Hodges.
Survivors include her children, Wanda Tracy and David "Buddy" Ladnier; her twin brother, David Alexander; 5 grandchildren, Dr. Dan Tracy, Ryan Patrick Tracy, Raymond Scott Tracy, Jennifer Barber, and Rachel Ladnier; 8 great-grandchildren, Cobi, Ashlyn, Makayla, Megan, Beau, Hollyn, Kate, and Layne; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 9:30 am – 11 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 30, 2019