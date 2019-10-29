|
|
Doris Mae Culumber
1936 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Doris Mae Steinberg Helm Culumber passed away on October 24, 2019 at her home in Biloxi, MS. She was born on June 9, 1939 in Fairbury, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Adam Steinburg and Verla Hazel Schade Steinburg of Sibley, IL, and later of Horseshoe Bend, AR; and a one-month-old brother, Charles Edward Steinburg.
She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Bill Quentin Culumber; daughter, Leslie Diane Deppey (Cammaron); son, Todd Richard Helm of Texas; stepdaughter, Sandra Jo Culumber Wise (Dean); stepson, Robert Lee Culumber, both of Biloxi; her sisters, Lois Marie Adams of Bethany, IL and Hazel Arlene Dickerson of Lake Orion, MI; and four grandchildren and three step grandchildren.
Doris graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School in 1954 and continued her education at Millikin University in Decatur, IL, graduating with a BME degree. She was active in Tri Delta, Sigma Alpha Iota, and DKG. While teaching music and elementary classes in public and private schools in the area of Decatur, IL, Doris continued advancing her education, earning special endorsements to her BME degree.
Doris was always a member of God's church and became a member of the Episcopal Church when she moved to Mississippi. She gave freely and lovingly her time and talents to The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Biloxi, serving in special essential tasks, especially Choir and Alter Guild. She was very active in outreach in her community, sharing her creations from the kitchen, her presence, and music with residents of assisted living persons and others. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the religious group Daughters of the King. Doris loved her family and friends, and became a blessing to all she met. She was fiercely loyal and cherished her past, especially growing up on the farm in Illinois with her mother and daddy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humane Society of South Mississippi or a .
The visitation will start at 10:00 am and Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Friday, November 1, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 1904 Popps Ferry Rd. Biloxi, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi, MS is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 29, 2019