Doris Jane
Huls Ward
1949-2019
Gulfport, MS
Doris Jane Huls Ward, age 69 of Gulfport, MS passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Jane was born on July 11, 1949 in New Orleans, LA. She attended Mississippi University for Woman where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Speech Pathology. She was a speech pathologist in the Gulfport school district for 25 years.
Jane is preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Doris Jane Dupuis Huls and her father, Mr. William Clarence Huls, Sr. Left to cherish her memory, daughter, Catherine Ward Frederic (Ryan); grandchildren, Thomas and Alice Jane Frederic; brothers, Bill Huls (Scott), Robert Huls (David) and John Huls (Jay); and cousins, Susan Hunt and Martha Tripp (Jay).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Batson Children's Hospital at 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216 or online at www.umc.edu
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019