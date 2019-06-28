Doris Dick Ladnier



1927 - 2019



Ocean Springs



Doris Dick Ladnier, beloved wife and mother, departed this life on June 26, 2019.



Doris graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in Oakland, CA in 1944. She completed Cadet Nurse Corp training in Biloxi in 1948. Doris worked at the Biloxi VA and later spent 26 years caring for newborns in the Biloxi Hospital nursery. While in nursing school, she met a handsome young man just out of the Marines who came to the hospital with a friend. He went home and told his friend he was going to marry her. They married January 13, 1948.



Doris traveled extensively with Fabin and the family in their RV, especially enjoying trips to Destin. She loved cruises to the Caribbean on Holland America. She sailed on two river cruises in Europe and was thrilled to see the Normandy Beaches.



Doris will miss her family and special friends at the Ocean Springs YMCA and St. Vincent De Paul Pharmacy where she volunteered for 20 years. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.



Her children and grandchildren are grateful and blessed to have had her in their lives. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed.



Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Fabin J. Ladnier; parents, Edwin "Dotsy" Dick and Maybelle Leckich Dick; sister, Barbara Dick; brother, Edwin "Sonny" Dick; infant grandson, Louis King III; granddaughter-in-law, Chelsea Carmack; and brother-in-law, Leroy "Pat" Ladnier.



Survivors include her 7 children, Mary Ann (Patrick) Louviere, Susan (Jim) Wilson, Dean Ladnier, Cathi (Ben) Palmer, Janet (Greg) Mcgrath, Joan Ladnier, and Steve (Claire) Ladnier; grandchildren, Lara (Bodie) Jenkins, Chris Louviere, Mia (Shawn) Burke, Ian (Brooke) Carmack, Micah Carmack, Angie (Shane) Grosso, Tanya (Chris) Gipson, and Lauren and Jordan Ladnier; great-grandchildren, Kyle Cooper, Remy Jenkins, Alder Louviere, Ayla (Tommy) Roback, Liam (Jennifer) Burke, Zoey Carmack, Miranda (David) Rost, and Conner and Aiden Gipson; and 1 great-great grandchild, Finn Roback.



There will be a wake from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church where friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.



The family prefers donations be made to St. Vincent De Paul Pharmacy in Biloxi.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald from June 28 to June 30, 2019