Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Doris Mae Kostal


1933 - 2019
Doris Mae Kostal Obituary
Doris Mae Winsor Kostal

1933-2019

Ocean Springs

Doris Mae Winsor Kostal, 86, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

She was born February 10, 1933 in Canada to Ralph and Gladys Winsor. She was a native of Wesleyville, Newfoundland, Canada. Doris was a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ocean Springs, MS.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Gladys Winsor; and her husband, Albert R. Kostal.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Richard and Gina Kostal; her sister, Effie Walsh; her brother, Ralph Winsor; her grandsons, Richard (Karen) Kostal, Jr., and Ryan (Tyler) Kostal; and her great grandchildren; Trey, Elinor, John Townes, Winsor and Campbell.

Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Biloxi National Cemetery at 10:00 AM.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs Chapel is in charge of arrangements and was honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
