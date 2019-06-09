Doris C. McClellan



1932 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Doris Catherine Tiblier McClellan, 86, of Biloxi, passed away while at her home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and was delivered to our Lord in Heaven and is now at peace.



Doris was born as a twin on October 19, 1932 to Owen and Delia Tiblier of D'Iberville, MS. She graduated from D'Iberville High School in 1950 and then married her high school sweetheart Maj. William "Billy" Oakley McClellan, Jr., USMC, Ret.



Doris was a charter member of the D'Iberville Community Club, a lifelong member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in D'Iberville, an avid church attendee who was very firm in her religious beliefs, and a member of the Alter Society, Bereavement Committee, and Prayer Line. She adored her Blessed Mother and her earthly mother. The rosary was a large part of her life. She kept St. Anthony close to her heart and received positive answers 99% of the time.



Doris had a love for Country and Gospel music, enjoyed strumming her guitar, and singing amongst family members. She was a stay at home loving, devoted wife and mother. She and Billy raised four children - three boys, William "Billy" Oakley McClellan III, Robert Doyle McClellan, Randall Byron McClellan, and one daughter, Pamela McClellan Toncrey. Doris cherished her family above all and valued each encounter. She always kept open arms for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Doris is preceded in death by her husband of 59 yrs., William "Billy" Oakley McClellan, Jr.; parents, Owen and Delia Tiblier; siblings, Betty Mallett, Emile Tiblier, Milton Tiblier, Delores Lee (twin sister) and Billy Tiblier.



Doris is survived by her brother, Jack Tiblier; four children, William "Billy" Oakley (Rhonda) McClellan III, Pamela McClellan (Larry) Toncrey, Robert Doyle (Micki) McClellan and Randall Byron (Robin) McClellan; grandchildren, William "Lil Billy" Oakley McClellan IV, Brooke Leighanne Toncrey, Megan Toncrey Berry, Stacy McClellan Hensarling, Robert "Bubba" Doyle McClellan, Jr., Mattie "Burgin" McClellan and Randall "Byron" McClellan II; great-grandchildren, Jayde Toncrey, Gaige Rushing, Gavin Berry, Aubree Rushing, Landon Berry, Barker Hensarling, William Hensarling, Daniel Hensarling and Jordan Berry.



Per Doris McClellan's request, there will not be a memorial service except for immediate family members. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding on this matter out of respect for Doris McClellan's wishes. The family would also like to express a special thanks to Monique and Anna from SAAD Hospice Homecare of D'Iberville for the very special care, kind heart and professionalism given to our mother while under their care.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Children's Heart Foundation in Jackson, MS at childrensheartfoundation.org



