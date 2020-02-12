|
|
Doris Huffman Oelking
1953 ~2020
Waveland
Doris Huffman Oelking, age 66 a resident of Waveland, MS, received her wings on Sunday February 9, 2020. She entered into eternal rest at her residence in Waveland after a long battle with her illness.
Doris was born on August 28,1953 in Pineville, Louisiana, one of 9 children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Raymond Charles Oelking; her father, Ray Milton Huffman; her mother, Bessie Lea Chapmen; a sister, Linda Lou Huffman; and a brother, Ray Junior Huffman.
Doris is survived by her three children Timothy Paul Adley, Rosetta Maria Lablanc, Philip Ray Gomez and stepson Raymond Charles Oelking Jr.; five grandchildren Camryn Lee Adley, Kevin Dominic Cuccia, Nicholas Ray Cuccia, Joshua Ray Gomez, and Raymond Charles Oelking III; four sisters and two brothers, Martha Victoria Ware, Nelda Diane Howell, Billy Glenn Huffman, Lillie Louise Garcia, Mary Lee Hall, Fred Neal Huffman; numerous nieces, nephews, lots of friends; and four fur babies.
Service is Thursday, February 13, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport. There will be a gathering afterwards at the family residence at 26355 Niolet Road in Pass Christian. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Special thanks to those that took amazing care of her throughout her illness Jennifer, Arana, Jenae, Cindy, and Debbie.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 12, 2020