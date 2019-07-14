Doris S. Troney-Haynes



1923-2019



Ocean Springs, Mississippi



Doris S. Troney-Haynes, 96 years young, was welcomed home in the arms of Jesus on July 9, 2019 while surrounded with love from family and friends. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on June 17, 1923, to parents Augustine and Peter Semski.



On January 6, 1946, she married the love of her life, Norris Henry Troney, Sr. Together they had four beautiful children, Norris, Linda, Pam and Wayne. Doris lovingly and courageously raised them after Norris passed away at the young age of thirty-seven. Her family was always dear to her heart and she kept us all close until her last breath. The family reunion she's having must be grand! Getting to dance with her beloved husband again was long awaited. Finally receiving that loving embrace from her precious son Wayne, had to be heaven in itself. We can almost hear the sound of her voice reminiscing and catching up on everything that has happened since she last saw them. She instilled in the generations, from her children to great-great grandchildren, a strong love for family and faith in Jesus Christ.



Doris truly loved the Lord and His presence in her life shined brightly in the way that she served in her church and community with the purest of hearts. From a young age she taught herself to play the piano and we are certain that she's in heaven today serving others and playing her songs with the heavenly choir.



Doris was a social butterfly. She had many friends all over the country and was deeply loved by everyone she met. She was the best at keeping in touch. We all looked forward to her phone calls, letters and the countless times we got together. She was a pen pal to us all. A stranger was just a friend she just hadn't met yet.



Doris was blessed with a huge family whom she loved and cherished. She knew the importance of relationships and we all feel so blessed to have shared life with her.



Doris was preceded in death by her brothers Lawrence and Peter Semski; her sisters, Agnes Sekul and Lillian Gill; her son, Wayne Troney; her son-in-law, Richard Mohr.



Doris is survived by her son and his spouse, Norris and Pamela Troney; her daughters and their spouses, Linda and Thomas Ivy, Sr., Pam and Justin Inabinett; her daughter in law, Marlene Troney; 11 Grandchildren; 25 Great Grandchildren; 18 Great-Great Grandchildren; Many Nieces and Nephews; and Many Great and Great-Great Nieces and Nephews.



Although our hearts are heavy today and our loss is immense, we know that we will join her in heaven one day, rejoicing and worshiping our Savior forever.



Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, located at 911 Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs, MS. 39654 (228-875-1266) where friends can visit from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Interment will follow the service and be held at Biloxi City Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs Chapel was honored to help serve this family. Published in The Sun Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2019