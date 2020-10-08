1/1
Doris Shore
1937 - 2020
Doris "Dot" Shore

1937 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Doris "Dot" Shore, 83, of Biloxi, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020

Dot was preceded in death by Robert (Bob) Shore; her husband of 63 years.

Dot was born in 1937 in Liverpool, England, to John and Martha Bush. She met her husband, Robert "Bob" when he was stationed in Liverpool. They were stationed many places but settled in Biloxi, where they lived for over 40 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling and showing everyone pictures of her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Robert "Bob" Henry Shore, Jr & his wife, Margaret; Lisa Shore Murphy & her husband, Blake; and grandchildren, Michael, Erik and Zach Shore and Meghan Murphy.

Private family services will be held at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, and Dot will be laid to rest with Bob at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
