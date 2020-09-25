Doris Ruth Walters StricklandOctober 13, 1933 - September 22, 2020PerkinstonDoris Ruth Walters Strickland of Perkinston, Mississippi died on September 22, 2020, at The Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, at the age of 86.She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clyde E. Strickland; her son, Gregory Strickland; her parents, Luther and Clara Walters; and five brothers, Tab, Fred, LV, Leroy, and Ray.Doris is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Tracy) Hart of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; her grandson, Dustin (Cindy) Batson; and her great-granddaughter, Michelle Batson-Greenberg of Larchmont, New York.She was born on October 13, 1933, in Wayne County, Mississippi, to Luther and Clara Walters. Doris graduated from Clara High School in 1951. She received an Associate Degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where she also worked and retired after 26 years.Doris attended Perkinston Baptist Church where she was a member since 1960.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Doris Strickland to MGCCC Foundation, P.O. Box 99, Perkinston, MS 39573.Visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins, Mississippi, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.Funeral services will be held at Perkinston Baptist Church, Perkinston, Mississippi, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Perkinston Cemetery.Moore Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.