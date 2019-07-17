Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Biloxi First United Methodist Church
14220 Shriners Blvd
Biloxi, MS
Doris Wagner


1932 - 2019
Doris Wagner Obituary
Doris M. Wagner

1932-2019

Biloxi

Doris M. Wagner, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her residence in Biloxi.

Doris was formerly of Flint, MI and has been a resident of the MS Gulf Coast for over twenty years.

She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kristie Long.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Stacy Wagner of Biloxi; two daughters, Diane Fairley of Biloxi and Rhonda Rockholt (Mack) of Biloxi; six grandchildren, Jennifer Reinsmith, Steven Wagner, Jeffrey Heglas, Ryan Rockholt, Randy Rockholt, and Meghann Martin; six great-grandchildren; two great-great children.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Biloxi First United Methodist Church, 14220 Shriners Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39532.

Memorials can be made to Biloxi First United Methodist Church, 14220 Shriners Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39532.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd, Biloxi is serving the family.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 17, 2019
