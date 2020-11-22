Dorothy Barq Quave
November 19, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Dorothy Barq Quave of Biloxi, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 87.
Born in Pascagoula, Dorothy, known as "Dot" by close family and friends, was the daughter of Edward A. Barq, Jr. and Lillian King Barq. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Biloxi and received her bachelor degree in elementary education from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She then proceeded to teach children in kindergarten to third grades at various elementary schools along the Coast.
Dorothy was a member of local carnival organizations during her lifetime including Les Masquees and the Gulf Coast Carnival Association. She also enjoyed attending Metropolitan Dinner Club gatherings with her husband of 46 years, Billy Ray Quave.
A faithful Catholic, Dorothy attended Nativity BVM Cathedral, where she taught catechism to young children for many years. She also attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Quave; parents, Edward A. Barq, Jr. and Lillian King Barq; brothers, Edward Barq, III and William A. Barq; and sister, Ella Mae Barq. Survivors include her son, Thomas Edward Quave; daughter-in-law, Margot Margarita June Swetman Quave; grandsons, Glenn Edward Quave and William Cotton Quave; sister, Beryl Barq Lewis; brother-in-law, John Lewis, Sr.; and numerous other relatives. She was very loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Nativity BVM Elementary School Endowment Fund, 1046 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi on Monday, November 23, 2020. A visitation for family will be held from 1:00 – 1:15 pm followed by a visitation for friends from 1:15 to 2:00 pm with Mass immediately following. An entombment service for family and friends will proceed the Mass at Southern Memorial Park.
Services will be livestreamed at 2:00 p.m. on Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home's Facebook page.
