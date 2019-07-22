Home

More Obituaries for Dorothy Bourdin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Bourdin


1932 - 2019
Dorothy Bourdin Obituary
Dorothy Claire Lakey Bourdin

1932 - 2019

Gulfport

Dorothy Claire Lakey Bourdin, age 87, of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Mrs. Bourdin was born to Charles Joseph and Lucille Beeson Lakey. She worked beside her husband at French Drug Company for many years. She spent years showing Standard Schnauzers and won many national awards. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and RV'ing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Bourdin; her parents; and her son, Eddie Bourdin.

She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Claire Hobbs (Howie); and her grandchildren, Haley Hannah Hobbs and Alicia Claire Hobbs.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, from 12:30-1:30 pm. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 11322 West Taylor Road, Gulfport, MS 39507.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family.

Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on July 22, 2019
