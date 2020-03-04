Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Gulfport, MS
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Gulfport, MS
Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Masonic Temple Cemetery
400 City Park Ave
New Orleans, MS
Dorothy (Dottie) Brennan

Dorothy (Dottie) Brennan Obituary
Dorothy (Dottie) Brennan

Gulfport

Dorothy (Dottie) Brennan passed away on February 28th, 2020 at the age of 79 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimers. She was a native of New Orleans, LA where she developed a lifelong love of Mardi Gras and New Orleans cooking. She then relocated to Birmingham, AL where she completed high school and college, receiving a degree in Nursing. She then settled down in Gulfport, MS where she was a resident for over 25 years. Dottie was an active member of St. James Catholic Church and was a member of the Cleophan Club and a past president of the Symphony Guild.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Ann Bailey and her parents, James Martina Brennan and Lillian Holdsworth Brennan. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Fournier and Laura Collins; her sister Patricia (Trish) McAllister; her brother James (Jim) Brennan; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

The service for Dottie Brennan and her mother, Lillian Holdsworth Brennan, who passed away on February 22nd, 2020, will be at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport, MS on March 13th.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a mass at 10. Burial will be at Masonic Temple Cemetery(400 City Park Ave New Orleans, LA 70119) at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the () in memory of Dottie Brennan.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
