Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
4901 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM
Dorothy Byrd Obituary
Dorothy Barnett Byrd

1935 - 2020

Vancleave

Dorothy Barnett Byrd, born in 1935, died peacefully at home at the age of 84 on Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Yorkshire, England where she met the love of her life of 61 years, Alton Byrd, Sr. of the United States Air Force. They returned to his home in the United States where they made their home and gave birth to one son and four daughters.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Valarie Byrd, Alton (Patricia) Byrd, Tina Byrd (Marty) Peterson, Lisa Byrd, Bridget Byrd (Timothy) Lett; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
