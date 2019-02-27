Dorothy "Dee" Hudson Clark



Biloxi, MS



After a long and valiant battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Dorothy "Dee" Hudson Clark passed away at the age of 76 on February 26, 2019. She was the eleventh child born to Lula and Ransom Hudson of Hickory, North Carolina on April 29, 1942.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jimmie Lee Clark, two daughters and their families: Connie and Lenny Keel, Pass Christian, MS and Jackie and Gene Pope, Biloxi, MS



Grandchildren, Shae (Pope) and Kevin Hilton, Darren and Darcy Keel, Lindsey (Keel) and Justin Felter, Michael Pope, Tim Pope and Jennifer Pope and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one remaining sibling, Estelle Hudson Ward of Hickory, North Carolina and the many nieces and nephews of her siblings who have preceded her in death.



She was a proud Air Force wife during her husband's military career. The two shared many hobbies together during their marriage. They enjoyed square dancing and participated in local Mardi Gras Krewes, she was elected the first Queen LeMarin of the North Bay Area Carnival Association in 1988. When her mobility became limited, they purchased a classic car and enjoyed activities with local car clubs. She retired from the Biloxi School System where she served as the Secretary to the Maintenance and Transportation Department. She also served as a Board member to the local Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Sclerosis Society for many years.



The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the compassionate staff of SouthernCare Hospice. Especially Cammie, Jada and Tiffany.



The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi with a visitation for family and friends from 9:30 AM until the service.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Sclerosis Society at 7017 Colonial Court, Biloxi, MS 39532 or your preferred organization in her memory.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.