Dorothy Mae Cobb
1931 - 2019
Gulfport
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend.
Dorothy Mae Cobb, age 88, of Gulfport, MS, passed away at home, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Dorothy was born on April 3, 1931, in Oxford, MS.
Dorothy was a strong and courageous woman. She grew up in the delta, working in the cotton fields and helping her parents care for her siblings as the eldest child. She enjoyed going to the movies, reading comics as a child and played basketball in high school. She graduated high school in Lambert, MS in 1952. From there, she traveled the country looking for her next business adventure. She settled down in Gulfport, MS in 1971. She ran Belair Snocones in Gulfport for 30+ years and had a passion for real estate. She always stood up for what she believed in, loved her family and was always willing to help anyone in need.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Zula Mae Harrison, sisters, Thelma Faye Randall and Wilma Munger, brother, Marvin Alexander Harrison, and children, Rhonda Jean Cobb and Glenn Wayne Cobb.
She is survived by sisters Alma Jean Turner and Jearline Williams, son Terry Cobb (Margaret), daughter, Leslie Wathke (Kevin), grandchildren, Terri Ann Cobb, Margaret Jackson, Scott Campbell, and Jennifer Campbell, great grandchildren, Hunter, Forrest, Ivy, Fisher, Rylee, Jaime, Haven, and Carson, and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A special thank you to Dorothy's 2 friends, whom kept her company and helped care for her in her last days, Carolyn Kalnin and Lucy Gill. She loved you both dearly.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the O'Neal Road Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Interment will be at Free Church of God Cemetery in Gulfport.
A celebration of life will be held after the funeral services at Dorothy's home in Gulfport.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 31, 2019